Guns, lorikeet stolen from property

POLICE are investigating the theft of ten firearms and a bird.

According to NSW Police, an unknown person or people broke into a Lambeth St, Glen Innes home between 4am and 7am yesterday.

There were ten firearms stolen, including three BRNO, a Lithgow, Sportsman, Winchester and Miroku .22 calibre rifles, a .177 AIR rifle, 32-20 Savage rifle and .410 Boito shotgun.

A three-year old purple-crested lorikeet, two padlocks, a chainsaw, mobile phone and drill were also stolen from the property.

New England LAC police will continue to investigate the incident.

Stanthorpe police have been approached about whether they will have any involvement with ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.