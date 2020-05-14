Gutsy young business owners launch companies amid crisis

‘GO FOR IT’: Amor de Lugo founders Vanessa Duggan and Jennifer Rendalls encourage others dreaming big to take the plunge.

BUSINESS confidence is buoyed by innovation on the Southern Downs, where the next generation of entrepreneurs are working with the ‘new normal’ to launch their own COVID-safe companies.

In an economic climate that has seen widespread insolvencies, these business-savvy residents are bucking the trend, identifying gaps in the market and pushing forward through the pandemic.

Warwick sisters Jennifer Rendalls and Vanessa Duggan launched their soap company, Amor de Lujo, at the height of the lockdown.

The first launch, made with both “love” and natural ingredients, was a resounding success – The product filled a local demand for hygiene products, and Mrs Rendalls said they’d sold out of all but three lines.

“We realised, afterwards, that we’d actually chosen a good time to do it,” she said.

“The local support was great, most of our orders came from town.”

The range was also priced competitively, offering residents a way to both save money and support the local economy.

“People are definitely still willing to spend their money on the right products,” Mrs Rendalls said.

Competitive pricing was a key consideration for the owner of the newly-opened Darling Downs Snake Snacks, Matthew McMinn.

As a former snake-owner, Mr McMinn saw first-hand how difficult it could be to find the appropriate pet food in Warwick.

“Sometimes you’d go to a pet shop and the stock just wasn’t there, so you’d have to get in the car and drive all the way to Toowoomba,” he said.

“And even if you got lucky, the price you were charged was way over the top!”

The idea stuck in Mr McMinn’s mind for a few months, delayed by concerns about coronavirus, but he soon realised the pandemic only increased demand.

“I saw a lot of people struggling, losing their jobs, and I know how hard it was for them to afford feed at the pet shop prices,” he said.

“A lot of people were having to sell their snakes and their lizards because they just couldn’t feed them.”

Mr McMinn seized the opportunity and launched his company, offering a contact-free, prompt delivery service at a fraction of the price.

“It’s been slow, and steady, but I’m picking up a few new clients every week,” he said.

It’s been steady going for newly-certified remedial masseuse Shanea Irwin who officially launched Irwin’s Clinic at Inglewood last week.

Miss Irwin was moved to study massage in hopes of alleviating the pain and discomfort of her mother’s spinal cord injury, but the diploma had another advantage: It meant she was allowed to trade through lockdown.

“The lockdown gave me the time to set everything up, register my ABN and start advertising myself,” she said.

“My massages help my mum with the movement on her feet, they help her walk a little better.

“I hope I can help other people like her, and make things a bit cheaper for people.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said running a successful business in a regional community was always a little difficult, but never more so than right now.

“It’s wonderful that during such a challenging time, these people have confidence in our region,” he said.

“We will climb out of this and with so much good around us, we will take this region forward.”

For more information please visit:

Amor de Lujo

Darling Downs Snake Snacks

Irwin’s Clinic