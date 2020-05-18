Menu
FIRST STEPS BACK: Voyage Fitness Warwick have already commenced small bootcamps and workout groups for people wanting to get fit post isolation.
Gym-goers turn to bootcamps for fitness fix

Emily Clooney
18th May 2020 4:00 PM
FITNESS fanatics eager to resume working out will be able to do so with gyms now able to run organised outdoor bootcamps in groups of no more than 10.

It’s a small step back to normality for the fitness industry, with many taking to social media to post live workouts and videos during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Voyage Fitness Warwick manager Nick Kemp said the bootcamps were a welcome return for the club and an opportunity to reconnect with members.

“We’re treating it as a transition period; trying to get back into delivering face-to-face sessions again,” he said.

“It’s good for giving us that reconnection with the members because that’s what we’ve been missing.”

With strong numbers during their live-streamed sessions, Mr Kemp said the ability to workout with others is one which will likely increase the popularity of the bootcamps.

“Our members are really keen to get back into face-to-face workouts and have it more about the group atmosphere,” he said.

“I think for the next couple of months, it might be more popular.

“Particularly with people being stuck inside for so long, they might look at going outside and getting a hit of vitamin D at the same time.”

The predominantly body weight driven classes are suitable for members with varying skill level, according to Mr Kemp, with the goal to get people moving again.

“They’re completely manageable, anyone of any ability can join in,” he said.

“If there’s something you can’t do, the instructor will give you a different exercise.

“And people can put in as much or as little effort into them.”

Under the Queensland Government’s road map to easing restrictions, gyms will be able to reopen from June 12.

However, a number of facilities in the Rose City are optimistic the date is completely set as only 20 members would be allowed in at any one time.

Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich said while they haven’t explored group fitness the priority is establishing what the gym will look like after June.

“They haven’t released the conditions really, all we know is that it’s just 20 people at one time,” she said.

“We’re putting measures in place to remain socially distant and to make sure the equipment is spaced out.

“We do have members that are itching and ready to go as soon as the green light is given though.”

Mr Kemp echoed the sentiment for members of Voyage however was hopeful the bootcamps will build momentum to fill the void in the interim.

“It’s not case of us wanting to be the only ones doing it, but other places need to be encouraging people to keep fit,” he said.

“Being limited to only nine people (with the bootcamps) were in a bit of a tough spot, but we’d rather people get out and exercise.

“People want to get back into their fitness routines and keep healthy and fit.”

