Organised exercise classes are back on the agenda in Queensland, with outdoor boot camps with restricted numbers given the go-ahead from next weekend.
Health

Gym junkies set for a reboot

by GREG STOLZ
9th May 2020 5:54 AM
FITNESS trainers and their clients are jumping for joy at the news that boot camps can kick off again from next weekend.

Boot camps boomed after gyms were closed in late March but they too succumbed to toughening coronavirus restrictions.

But the Palaszczuk Government yesterday announced that outdoor gyms could start up again from next Saturday - though only for up to 10 people - as restrictions are slowly wound back.

Fitness trainer Nika Peterneljand client Koren Window are happy group fitness sessions are allowed again. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The move was greeted with delight by Gold Coast personal trainer Nika Peternelj, who lost most of her income when gyms were forced to close.

Unable to access federal COVID-19 payments, Ms Peternelj has managed to just make ends meet with online fitness classes but said she was 'super-excited' at being able to run group training sessions.

"It will make it a lot easier financially and also much better for my clients who will be able to train on our beautiful beaches and parks in a group environment," the Currumbin PT said.

"Of course, I would like to see the gyms reopen - I think the restrictions are doing more damage than good - but we have to play by the rules and take this one step at a time."

Tugun's Koren Window, who is one of Ms Peternelj's clients, said she had been taking part in online fitness classes but was looking forward to boot camps coming back.

"I just think they're a lot more fun and motivating," she said.

Originally published as Gym junkies set for a reboot

