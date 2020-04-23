Gymnasts find strength in online sessions

KEEPING FIT WITHOUT EQUIPMENT: Warwick gymnasts have had to become creative with how they stay strong during the virus lockdowns (note: this photo was taken before social distancing laws were in place).

GYMNASTICS: Warwick gymnasts are making the most of a bad situation, using online tools to continue training.

While clubs and training facilities remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions, gymnasts have had access to a variety of videos to help keep their skills and strength up.

It’s a program which has only received positive feedback according to club president Coby Walker.

“We’ve had a number of parents email and thank us for them,” he said.

“Just letting us know their kids are doing things and letting us know what they’re up to.

“Our older members have been still been doing the Fitter for Life program too, and the feedback is their doing their best to do things at home.”

Hesitant to use live online classes, Walker said the risks were too high for gymnasts unable to access proper equipment and apparatuses.

“We’re just getting them to do basic stuff to keep moving but we don’t want them rigging up things that might be unsafe,” he said.

“Some of the kids have proper gear but we don’t want them making a bean om a couple of bricks and injuring themselves.

“We want them to come back to the gym straight away.”

With all competitions until June cancelled or postponed, Warwick gymnasts will be holding onto hope remaining competitions will be able to go ahead.

“If the opportunity arises, we’ll be diving in as quick as possible to get them qualified for competitions,” he said.

“While we’ll be looking to get competitions running as soon as possible, it won’t be at the expense of the kid’s health.”