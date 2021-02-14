Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After a three day trial in Gympie District Court, the jury have returned a guilty verdict on 11 counts of rape. Picture: File
After a three day trial in Gympie District Court, the jury have returned a guilty verdict on 11 counts of rape. Picture: File
News

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

Kristen Camp
13th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gympie 29yo who has been on trial in the Gympie District Court for four days has been convicted of 11 counts of rape against his younger sister.

The defendant was originally charged with 15 counts of rape and 1 count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and pleaded not guilty to all offences.

MORE NEWS: MAJOR THREAT: Dog mauls koala and joey in Gympie

After their deliberations on Friday morning, the jury returned a verdict at 2:30pm on Friday afternoon that the 29yo was guilty of 11 rape charges out of 15.

They found him not guilty of the indecent treatment charge.

In previous days, the court heard the victim was between the ages of four and 13 when the alleged incidents occurred, making her brother between the ages of 10 and 18.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The family lived on acreage in the Gympie region at the time and the defendant is the eldest of four children.

Throughout the trial, the victim herself, two of her friends and her mother and father all gave evidence for the jury to consider.

MORE TRIAL DETAILS HERE

editors picks
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARWICK’S FUTURE: 2021 school leaders revealed

        Premium Content WARWICK’S FUTURE: 2021 school leaders revealed

        News Senior school leaders of Warwick have discussed their hopes, aims for leading the next generation of the Rose City.

        CHEERS TO THAT: Warwick’s first craft brewery approved

        Premium Content CHEERS TO THAT: Warwick’s first craft brewery approved

        News The unique venture could bring European-style beers to the region within the year.

        Woman rushed to hospital after being knocked over by horse

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after being knocked over by horse

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just outside Warwick this morning.

        Man’s ‘innocent’ heirloom lands him in court

        Premium Content Man’s ‘innocent’ heirloom lands him in court

        News The Stanthorpe man faced multiple firearms charges after he was busted with the...