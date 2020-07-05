Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jeremy Coman allegedly broke into his victim’s house before stabbing him with a chisel. Picture: File photo
Jeremy Coman allegedly broke into his victim’s house before stabbing him with a chisel. Picture: File photo
News

Man accused of plunging chisel into victim’s stomach

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
5th Jul 2020 12:05 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who "plunged" a chisel into the stomach of his victim after allegedly breaking into his house has been denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Jeremy Dennis Coman, 21, was charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of unlawful wounding on July 1.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Coman was arrested after police were called to a property following an alleged break and enter and stabbing.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said on the night of the incident the victim woke up to a noise in house and then saw the defendant outside.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* NAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink and drug driving

* Wolvi man pinged for making this costly mistake with his ute

* 'I was going through a lot of s---'

The victim chased Coman, caught and overpowered him, and after thinking Coman had calmed down he stepped back to call the police.

It was at this point Coman allegedly pulled a chisel from his jumper and lunged towards the victim, "plunging" it into his stomach and wounding him.

Coman's defence lawyer said the case was against his client was not strong and "had flaws".

He said the break and enter charge should be considered trespassing, due to Coman only being sighted outside the house and there was no forensic evidence that he had entered the house.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

He said Coman was acting in self-defence when he wounded the victim, but Sergeant Manns said the attack happened after the physical struggle and the victim was standing away from him.

The defence lawyer also said Coman was autistic and had sensory issues, had recently been diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety, and had engaged with mental health support services.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the "community needed to be protected from him at this point" and denied Coman's bail application.

The young man hung his head in his hands as he learned he would be remanded in custody until the matter returned to court on August 24.

More Stories

break and enter charge editors picks gympie courts gympie crime unlawful wounding
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        premium_icon Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        Politics It’s the stark figure that sheds a light of shame on Queensland’s child safety crisis, and reveals what the state has been doing wrong.

        CRIME WATCH: The number one offences in Warwick

        premium_icon CRIME WATCH: The number one offences in Warwick

        Crime Where and when Warwick police reported offences over the last month.

        Unique Granite Belt farmstay opens up to tourists

        premium_icon Unique Granite Belt farmstay opens up to tourists

        News What was planned to be a family home has since hit the Airbnb market, with...

        Pet magpie befriends Wickham staff in week-long adventure

        premium_icon Pet magpie befriends Wickham staff in week-long adventure

        Pets & Animals Maggie flew the coup when her family moved to Warwick, but thanks to some help...