The woman allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 before coughing on staff members at a Cooloola Cove store after an argument. Picture: File Photo
Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

Maddie Manwaring
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:26 AM
A WOMAN who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on staff at a Cooloola Cove store pleaded not guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

On March 18, just before the height of the pandemic in Queensland, Tin Can Bay police were patrolling a Cooloola Cove shopping centre when they witnessed a woman arguing with staff members of a store.

Felicity Ann Brown, 51, was allegedly abusing staff and called one team member a "f*** head."

Ms Brown allegedly then walked up and down the aisles of the store, getting close to people and announcing she had coronavirus, before coughing right at staff.

She allegedly said "some people just don't die of coronavirus" before she was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence.

The court heard from Ms Brown via a phone call, as she had since moved to Avalon Beach in NSW, and she pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan set her next mention date for August 31.

"Hopefully the cops won't be as corrupt in the future," Ms Brown said before hanging up.

"Save it for your trial," Mr Callaghan said.

