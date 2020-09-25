HAIDLEY’S EXPANSION: Residents divided on development

The Haidley's coach fleet in the 1980s, parked outside the Lyons Street depot. Photo Contributed

The Haidley's coach fleet in the 1980s, parked outside the Lyons Street depot. Photo Contributed

A PROPOSAL to repurpose Haidley's Warwick transport depot to include more vehicles and a private museum has divided sectors of the community.

Set on 1.6 hectares at 151 Ogilvie Rd, Cameron and Lyndal Haidley's current site has a 722 sqm shed, which houses more than 20 of the family's historic vehicles.

A development application submitted to Southern Downs Regional Council asked for an extension to the existing shed and a new building for the museum, in which car enthusiasts could book a private tour of the Haidley collection.

Councillors debated the proposal at length during Wednesday's general meeting, primarily due to the seven submissions made by neighbouring residents who opposed the development.

Councillor Cynthia McDonald considered the existing site's use as a transport depot to be of particular concern.

"When the original application was done five years ago, it was set down with some very heavy terms saying the shed was not to be utilised for industrial or commercial purposes," Cr McDonald said.

Map outlining the Haidley’s Ogilvie Rd site and neighbouring residential properties. Picture: SDRC

"They are currently operating out of those conditions. My concern is there's already buses there, and I can see why a number of residents in that particular area could be upset with the number of vehicles."

The SDRC planning officer confirmed the approval would rectify this breach.

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley and fellow councillor Andrew Gale were among those who also voiced concerns, saying debate would be the first of many in converging rural-urban living.

"In my opinion, it was probably the right place once, and it is rural, and in that fact it does still have a rural aspect with a lot of rural machines," Cr Bartley said.

"I understand the situation of the residents who have since moved in, but (the shed) was there before those houses or they moved in, and they should respect it as well."

The council endorsed the proposal, with only Cr McDonald voting against progressing the application.

Its approval was contingent upon several conditions, including the site's use and increased traffic being of minimal disturbance to neighbours.

The Haidleys were contacted for comment, but declined while awaiting formalisation of the proposal.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

GET ON BOARD: Warwick skatepark to get makeover

FLOWER POWER: Creativity blooms at unique birthday bash

REVVED UP: Drags line up blockbuster season end