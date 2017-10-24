Hail devastating for our local producers

UNBELIEVABLE: Hail covered the streets of Thulimbah on Monday.

HAIL fell hard on the Granite Belt yesterday, making some streets look like they were covered with snow.

Many residents experienced hail, with hailstones falling in town around 1.30pm.

Thulimbah vegetable farmer Colin Britton said the extent of hail he saw at Thulimbah was unbelievable.

"I have never seen so much hail in Thulimbah,” Mr Britton said.

"And the weird thing was, it was a very small cell, it was very patchy.

"There was a lot of hail near Vincenzo's. The first few blocks we have near Vincenzo's had a heap of hail on the hail net but after that there was nothing.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the hail was due to the cold temperatures up low.

The bureau predicts another thunderstorm for Thursday.

Ms Pattie said hail was less likely to fall on Thursday because of the warmer temperatures of about 26 degrees.