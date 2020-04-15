HAIRSTYLE HORRORS: Stylists warn of DIY dangers

SEEK PROFESSIONAL HELP: Rebel and the Gypsy owner Storm Lahiff is advising clients to come to her before DIYing their hair cut and colour.

ISOLATION is forcing Warwick residents to undergo an unglamourous makeover but stylists are warning against giving in to the temptation of a DIY cut and colour.

More people are avoiding salons due to virus concerns and box dyes are being stockpiled by those wanting to touch up their looks themselves.

With celebrities like Sophie Monk and Anthony Callea taking to social media to show off their botched home attempts, Rebel and the Gypsy owner Storm Lahiff said she has seen a number of online fails.

“There have been some epic fails where people have literally melted the hair off their head,” she said.

“It might cost $10 to buy the dye off the shelf but a colour correction could cost up to $300 or more and five hours in a salon to fix.

“It’s definitely not a good idea to cut or colour your own hair.”

The relaxation of government restrictions on hairdressers mean salons like Rebel and the Gypsy can remain open, and Mrs Lahiff is encouraging clients to keep their locks in the hands of experts.

“We study for years to learn how to colour, and we look at so many other factors when choosing the correct colour for someone’s hair,” she said.

“I wouldn’t even go there (purchasing a box dye) because you’re pretty much picking a picture on the box.

“And you just don’t know what you’re getting.”

While salons are still open across the region there are plenty of opportunities to go in for a touch up as needed, however Mrs Lahiff has some tips for keeping hair fresh and healthy for those not wanting to leave their home.

“There are things you can do at home like using toners or treatments to keep it fresh,” she said.

“We can provide a treatment regime for our clients too.

“You can also do a bit of a zigzag part which will defuse the eye against some of the regrowth.

“Or use an eyeshadow in a similar tone to the hair colour to cover greys.”