HALFWAY MARK: Warwick project reaches milestone

ONE of the biggest capital works projects undertaken by the Southern Downs Regional Council has reached the halfway mark.

The Warwick Water Treatment Plant Clarifier project, which was allocated $2.4mil in the 2017/18 financial year budget, is being carried out at the Glen Rd treatment plant and is moving steadily ahead, with the concrete walls due to be poured at the end of the month.

Weather permitting, the clarifier is expected to be finished just before Christmas.

The scale of the project is huge, with materials including 165m3 of concrete in the clarifier walls, 135m3 of concrete in the footing, 45 tonnes steel reinforcement in walls and 43 tonnes steel reinforcement in base slab.

The existing clarifier has been in use since the 1970s and due to its condition, a new clarifier is being built.

It is the first stage to increasing the security of potable water available to Warwick, Yangan and Allora.

The existing clarifier will then be taken offline and refurbished.

Construction of the new clarifier is critical to ensure the council can continue to supply treated water to the community in the event of a significant breakdown of the existing plant or major maintenance on the existing plant.

The work is also aligned with good asset management practice around asset renewals.

Construction of a reservoir, filter and changes to the outlet works have been scheduled in Council's 10 year capital works program.