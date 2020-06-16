Hall openings ‘breathe life’ back into small Downs communities

GOOD TO BE BACK: Freestone Hall are planning for the rest of the year as restrictions ease.

GOOD TO BE BACK: Freestone Hall are planning for the rest of the year as restrictions ease.

COMMUNITY halls on the Southern Downs are planning their comeback after months of struggle due to booking cancellations.

Freestone Hall Vice president Sharon Ryan said funds allocated for quiet periods have seen the community through the pandemic.

“We just conformed with all the laws and shut our hall down,” she said.

“We didn’t have any meetings, no local community morning teas or craft days.”

Freestone Hall volunteers

But Ms Ryan said the reopening of the community hub will mean so much more to locals than ensuring secured revenue once again.

“It gives us that connection because it’s not just COVID that has impacted on our community, it’s been the bushfires, the drought, so COVID was just one more little stab into the mess of what they’ve been dealing with,” she said.

“Being able to connect though the hall and be able to use it and have people coming back just breathes life into our community.”

Mrs Ryan said while the hall hadn’t had the most successful few months, the time was used to carry out necessary maintenance on the building.

“People now just need to start booking parties and having wedding inquiries and we’ll start advertising and get back to business as usual.”

In Goomburra, Hall president Gina Tranberg said her committee will meet on Thursday to discuss ‘exciting new events’ in the pipeline for its reopening.