Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD TO BE BACK: Freestone Hall are planning for the rest of the year as restrictions ease.
GOOD TO BE BACK: Freestone Hall are planning for the rest of the year as restrictions ease.
News

Hall openings ‘breathe life’ back into small Downs communities

Georgie Hewson
16th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY halls on the Southern Downs are planning their comeback after months of struggle due to booking cancellations.

Freestone Hall Vice president Sharon Ryan said funds allocated for quiet periods have seen the community through the pandemic.

“We just conformed with all the laws and shut our hall down,” she said.

“We didn’t have any meetings, no local community morning teas or craft days.”

Freestone Hall volunteers
Freestone Hall volunteers

But Ms Ryan said the reopening of the community hub will mean so much more to locals than ensuring secured revenue once again.

“It gives us that connection because it’s not just COVID that has impacted on our community, it’s been the bushfires, the drought, so COVID was just one more little stab into the mess of what they’ve been dealing with,” she said.

“Being able to connect though the hall and be able to use it and have people coming back just breathes life into our community.”

Mrs Ryan said while the hall hadn’t had the most successful few months, the time was used to carry out necessary maintenance on the building.

“People now just need to start booking parties and having wedding inquiries and we’ll start advertising and get back to business as usual.”

In Goomburra, Hall president Gina Tranberg said her committee will meet on Thursday to discuss ‘exciting new events’ in the pipeline for its reopening.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb Frecklington survives leadership coup attempt

        premium_icon Deb Frecklington survives leadership coup attempt

        Politics Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman denied he’s plotted to oust Deb Frecklington as the Opposition Leader urged her detractors to focus on the election.

        Cross border meal service offers lifeline for elderly

        premium_icon Cross border meal service offers lifeline for elderly

        News Volunteers work with police to ensure essential service continues through border...

        ZERO TOLERANCE: Warwick police bring back RBT sites

        premium_icon ZERO TOLERANCE: Warwick police bring back RBT sites

        News Coronavirus changed how police conducted blood alcohol tests.

        REVEALED: Renovation master plan for Assumption College

        premium_icon REVEALED: Renovation master plan for Assumption College

        News Grant applications to further improve learning facilities.