TRICK OR TREAT: The Halloween participating households this year. (AAP Image / Julian Andrews)
HALLOWEEN MAP: Where to trick and treat in Warwick

Tessa Flemming
28th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
KNOWING which doors to knock on can be one of the scariest parts of the Halloween celebrations, with the event not everyone’s cup of tea.

That’s why Warwick Daily News has compiled its annual list of houses that will be participating in Halloween this year and will welcome your trick or treat calls:

– A Scream on Dragon St at 141 Dragon St will have lights, music and lollies from 5—7.30pm. For those sensitive to sound, a quieter experience is available from 5—5.30pm

– 62 Wood St

– 23 Grafton St

– 54 Canning street, from 5.30—8.30pm

– 193 Palmerin St

– 50 Lyons St

– Shed 5, 17 Alexandra Dr

Queensland Police have also given their own tips for Halloween this year, given coronavirus restrictions.

Reminders include:

– Stay physically distanced from groups outside your household

– Remember that gatherings are limited to 40 people in homes and outdoors

– Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for bonus points

– Use hand sanitiser regularly while bewitching your neighbours

They have also provided these signs to print out for participating houses.

Queensland Health has also encouraged parents and carers to consider individually packaging loose treats, washing hands well before preparing treats and in between handing them out, and regularly using hand sanitiser between door knocks.

