Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are set to become bitter TV rivals in separate new roles.

Australian TV and radio power duo Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are confident harsh network competition and ratings rivalry will not drive a rift through their precious relationship.

Lee has signed with Channel 10 to host the network's much hyped new program The Cube while Blake is hosting Lego Masters for another network.

The Cube is a game show based on a UK format that has been successful overseas. Lee is filming the series in Sydney at present and there is a chance, albeit slim, that the two shows could go into TV schedules against each other and pit Blake V Lee in a ratings showdown.

Hamish Blake hosting Lego Masters.

"Cut throat rivals …. how we will cope with that?" Blake mused.

"We did have a laugh about this yesterday as we were driving around in the car together doing a few errands.

"I think we are OK with it.

"I think 20 years of solid friendship and still daily contact with each other will survive even a head to head battle - The Cube versus the Brick or the Box versus the Brick.

"But I hope that doesn't happen.

"I hope the Cube does really, really well. I am sure there is room in the TV landscape for both our shows to survive."

Andy Lee on Talkin' Bout Your Generation.

Blake said the key to his and Lee's success was that any project they said 'yes' to had to put fun first.

"What Ando and I have always loved doing in TV, whether it is with each other or on our own, we have pretty much the same philosophy, the same decision making procedure, which is 'if it seems like fun do it'," he said.

"All the shows we did together we did because 'this seems like fun'.

"I am doing my show because it really seemed like a lot of fun and I know Ando is doing The Cube because it seemed like a lot of fun."

Originally published as Hamish and Andy turned TV rivals