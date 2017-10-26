News

Hamish and Gabi ride way into town for famous radio

Hit 91.1 breakfast presenters Hamish and Gabi were on deck at the Warwick Showgrounds this morning.
LEARNING how to lasso and viewing severely dismembered fingers were all part of a morning's work at the Warwick Showgrounds today.

Popular Hit 91.1 presenters were on hand at the Warwick Showgrounds to broadcast their daily breakfast show, and it was a memorable morning for the duo.

The experience served as the first rodeo for Hamish, who said he loved the morning.

"It was great. I'd never been to a rodeo before so I was excited," he said.

"I got a chance to see the campdraft, learn a few things along the way, and see what goes on.

"It's a different way of life."

One of their special guests for the morning, acclaimed rider Shane Kenny, had a surprise showing, which made Hamish feel a bit uneasy.

"I was shown a photo of Shane's finger after a nasty incident in a rodeo," he said.

"There was no warning, they just put it right in front of me.

"I was almost sick!"

Broadcasting from the rodeo brought back childhood memories for Gabi, who grew up in a small town in country New South Wales.

"I was raised in a small town called Bungendore, and my mum still runs the rodeo there," she said.

"When I was growing up I would sell the ice-cream, and it is still a mahor fundraiser for local churches.

"It's what makes coming here so special. I made my first appearance here last year and loved it."

Warwick Rodeo Queen Meghan Stewart and Miss Rodeo Queen Canada Ali Mullen were on hand, and managed to talk Gabi into entering the paegeant next year.

"I'm going into the Rodeo Queen boot camp next year, and I'm going to win," she joked.

Warwick Daily News
