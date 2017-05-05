Hammering out Southern Downs damage

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Warwick Panel and Paint

Aden Babington

I STARTED working at Warwick Panel and Paint 11 years ago.

I worked part-time while during Year 11 and 12 and started full-time when I finished school.

I look after a lot of the administration side of the business, we've got about 11 staff here and I assist with organising workloads, doing up quotes for vehicles, insurance claims and invoicing.

Sometimes if everyone else is busy I'll jump in and do a bit car detailing as well.

I also work a couple of other jobs, a milk run on Saturday mornings and some casual work at Foodworks.

It all keeps me out of trouble.

This is a great place to work, owner Brett Benz is a great boss and a good mate.

Jonathan Fuertez

I HAVE been with Warwick Panel and Paint for four years as a spray painter and panel beater.

Before that I spent two years in Saudi Arabia working in the same profession.

I grew up in the Philippines and my dad and brother had a their own panel shop business.

So I started with them when I was about 12 and completed my trade and worked with them for years.

When I was working in Saudi Arabia, a friend told me about working in Australia.

I passed all the tests and Brett sponsored me to come and work in Warwick on a 457 visa.

I am working towards becoming a permanent resident here.

I love Warwick and the opportunities it has given me.

Charles Chapman

I'VE been working here for about six years.

I'm a panel beater by trade and completed my apprenticeship in the mid 1980s.

I took a break from the trade in the 1990s and became a computer technician before returning to my trade.

With newer cars all being run by computer systems that other career has some relevance to what I do today and can help out with problem solving.

My day could involve anything from minor scratches to major collision damage, depending on what people are doing on the roads.

The people I deal with here are great, customers and staff.

I commute from Toowoomba daily so you've got to be happy in a job to do that, and I certainly am.

Debbie Cronin

BEFORE starting at Warwick Panel and Paint two years ago I was a quality assurance manager, first at Mediherb (now Integria) then at Grove Juice.

I moved to this job for a change of pace, to take a step back and simplify life, but this place can get very busy and is most of the time.

It's definitely a lot less stressful and you can leave work at work when you go home, which is great.

I work in administration, including writing quotes, customer service and making sure jobs are completed.

The days fly by because I'm so busy and we get to meet people from all over who come to us. we've got a good staff here too, a great bunch of people.