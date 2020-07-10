Handmade, heartfelt: pottery unites Warwick businesses

FRESH START: Arise owner Jessica Carey with mugs from her collaboration with Warwick-based Robert Cullen Pottery. Picture: contributed

A YOUNG Warwick businesswoman and a pottery artist have collaborated on a new product range that unites sustainability with supporting local businesses.

The “Intentional Living Seridont ses”, designed by Arise owner Jessica Carey and handmade by Robert Cullen, is a unique and locally produced collection of earthenware mugs.

For Miss Carey, the collection was inspired by the four seasons, and combined her personal ethos with her passion for supporting other businesses.

“I’m really passionate about local connections and local collaboration, and I’m also really passionate about sustainable living, so I wanted to create a range that wasn’t mass-produced,” Miss Carey said.

“They’re going to be seasonal, and each season will have a different theme.

“Winter is based on going slow, having mindful moments where you reflect inward, and that intention behind it.”

“I’ve had purchases from Melbourne and New Zealand as well, and it’s great that people have connected to the concept because there’s a lot of heart that goes into it.”

After stumbling across Mr Cullen’s work through his pottery workshops, Miss Carey said she knew he was the right artist for the collaboration.

“I’ve been wanting to do some pottery workshops for a while, being a fellow creative as a hairdresser,” she said.

“I found his classes online and saw he’s a local artist who does beautiful work.

“After what’s happened in the world right now, I think it’s really important to come back to our roots and support local.”

One of the handmade mugs from the “Intentional Living Series”. Picture: contributed

Equally passionate about supporting fellow artists and businesses, Mr Cullen said he had used several special techniques to create the unique collection.

“In Australia you’re normally limited to commercial clay, but I mix some local clays in – some from where I live, and also a bit with some sand in it taken from Fraser Island,” Mr Cullen said.

“It gives texture, a bit more of an earthy tone and speckles, and I think that was what (Miss Carey) was after.

“She had her logo and the inspirational quotes, so I had a friend laser print it to make stamps in the clay, or there’s another technique you can do where they’re baked into the glaze.”

Mr Cullen hoped the collaboration would boost not only their businesses, but those of their fellow artists and Southern Downs residents through a tough time.

“I do my own stuff as well, like I sell cups and mugs to gift shops and cafes all over Australia,” Mr Cullen said.

“But it’s just as good to collaborate with local artists and local people, and I’m glad she found me so we could do this little project together.

“I’m really pleased with it, and I haven’t heard anything bad yet so hopefully it can keep going.”

For more information on the Intentional Living Collection or either business, go to the Arise or Robert Cullen Pottery Facebook pages.