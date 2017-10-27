Handmade treasures are perfect rodeo souvenirs

NOT all the rodeo action is happening at the showgrounds this weekend, as the annual Rodeo Country Craft Market is set to entertain crowds at Leslie Park on Saturday.

Almost 200 stalls will be set up for the event, stocking a wide range of goods including jewellery, wooden items, handmade dolls, cakes and pottery.

Craft market coordinator Sue Creed said there would also be many site holders selling plants and garden ornaments this year.

"It's an iconic happening in Warwick that's been going for about 38 years now,” she said.

"We have unique and unusual crafts available that people have made and a lot use recycled good, which is making the most of what's available.”

As a special addition this year, a Base Zero Mobile Rock Climbing Wall and Batman's Batmobile will also be set up.

Mrs Creed said they were a way to thank Warwick for their support of the craft market, which began with just seven stalls in 1978.

There will also be ample entertainment, with the Warwick City Pipe Band, Heritage Highlanders and Classic Kountry playing in the band rotunda just off Palmerin St.

Visitors will also be in the perfect location to watch the Rodeo Float Parade at 10am.

The market will run from 9am-2pm at Leslie Park, on Palmerin St between Fitzroy St and Albert St.

It is free to peruse, but bring money to buy goodies.