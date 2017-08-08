Hard-hitting life lessons at Warwick High

HARD FACTS: Warwick State High School actors Niamh Hogan (on ground), Logan Cruice and Scott Butler, in character for the RACQ Docudrama.

A CAR wreck, a young, critically-injured woman lying bloodied on the ground, beer bottles littered around and the scream of sirens.

This was the scene at Warwick State High School's Hamilton Oval last week as a joint presentation between RACQ and Warwick police enforced the message of road safety of the school's seniors.

The presentation took the form of a "docudrama”, which works on a community approach to road safety issues.

Emergency service works and other local professionals came on board to help demonstrate a powerful 'mock crash' road safety scenario.

Students are then given the chance to seek knowledge from these professionals and are equipped with real world strategies for combating the 'Fatal Five' road safety issues; drink and drug driving, fatigue, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and distraction.

WSHS senior Caitlyn said the presentation made her realise how important it was to think about her actions and decisions when wanting to hop in a car with someone.

”The performance seemed very real, which was effective in showing how quickly your life can be taken and has made me become more aware of who I would ride with in a car and also observing the person's behaviour and actions,” she said.

Warwick police senior constable Kirsty Moore said the interactive approach was designed to empower students to make better choices, both when they were the driver and passengers of vehicles.

"Using actors from within the school to play the parts makes the whole thing so much more personal and powerful to the students watching on,” Snr Const Moore said.

"The students had a debriefing before the presentation, which covered the decisions of the victims prior to the crash and then afterwards the students were encouraged to develop strategies to empower them to make safer choices each and every time they get in a vehicle be it driving or a passenger.

The RACQ Docudrama Program is a road safety awareness initiative aimed at educating senior secondary students -particularly learner and provisional drivers - about the potential risks of travelling in a vehicle as both drivers and passengers.