Hard work and lots of focus

Clayton Vellacott

I'VE been working at My Optical in Warwick for about 15 months.

I am currently studying to become an optical dispenser, and are doing this online through Tafe North in Cairns.

My duties include general reception tasks, customer service, trying to keep everything tidy in the store and dispensing.

I'm very fortunate to have found something I find incredibly interesting and I'm really enjoying all the study and learning I'm doing there.

There's rarely a dull moment here, it's a wonderful team.

Karly Williamson

I WILL have been employed at My Optical for 10 years in December.

Prior to that I work at Classic Dimensions for about eight years.

I wanted to learn a skill so I jumped at the opportunity to start here.

I work as a qualified optical dispenser having completed my course five years ago.

It all involves a lot of physics and biology, which is always interesting and I never stop learning.

Paul and Cate Walker, the owners, are great bosses and look after us all very well.

Rosie Favero

I'VE been working here 11 years this year.

I look after the reception area and also the ordering and assembly of all of the lenses and frames that get ordered in.

I really enjoy making double checking all the scripts and making sure the customers are getting exactly what they paid for.

The team is great here, and it's a pleasure to come here everyday.

It's a lot of fun, the team is great and Paul and Cate are very understanding with needing time for family and my other businesses.

Michelle Balloch

BEFORE starting here I was a stay at home mum and spent about 10 years doing that.

I needed to find work and get out of the house, as well as use my brain and meet some people so I got the job here and haven't looked back.

I've been here for seven years this year and work as an optical assistant.

This means a lot of customer service, helping people select frames and the right look and feel for them, which is very important.

I'm very chatty so the job suits me perfectly.

I love getting to know people, especially if they're new to town, I love hearing their story.