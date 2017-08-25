Harley ride to Warwick to raise funds for cancer research

The Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and the Darling Downs Harley Owners Group Cruise for Cancer last year. It is on again on Sunday.

A GROUP of Harley Davidson riders will head to Warwick as part of Cruise for Cancer this Sunday.

The Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and the Darling Downs Harley Owners Group present the Cruise for Cancer ride this year.

Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch president Jan Byrne said the ride was a major fund-raiser for CCQ.

"The riders offer pillion rides at the cost of $125 each,” she said.

"The ride starts and finishes in Toowoomba and goes mainly on back roads and through country towns.”

The Warwick branch will cater for morning tea for the ride participants at the Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club at 10am.

The $125 registration fee secures up to three hours on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a Cruise for Cancer T-shirt, morning tea and lunch. Family and friends can come along in the Supporters Bus for just $40 (inclusive of lunch and morning tea).

All funds raised benefit the Cancer Council Queensland's vital cancer research, patient support and prevention and early detection programs. Ride registrations on Cruise for Cancer website.