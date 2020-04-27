Harry, Meghan’s new ‘tell-all’ interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to share their side of the story of their royal exit in a new book. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving their side of a story in a new tell-all book about their explosive time as royals, according to a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given an interview for a biography titled Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan, the Daily Mail reported.

The 320-page book, which is expected to be released August 11, is being written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the report said.

Scobie is BAZAAR's Royal Editor at Large, while Durand works as a royal contributor for ELLE and Oprah magazine.

Neither of the authors has confirmed involvement in the book, nor addressed any of the speculation surrounding what's anticipated to be a bestseller, according to the report.

They officially quit royal duties in March. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File



It is believed the book will begin with the outset of the couple's relationship and could include new revelations about their dramatic departure from the royal family, the report said.

