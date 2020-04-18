Prince Harry isn't feeling guilty for enjoying family time with Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son, Archie, in their Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Sussex participated in a 30-minute virtual meeting with several UK parents and caretakers associated with his patronage of WellChild, a children's charity, over the Easter weekend.

"There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time - so much family time - that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'" he said.

"You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

"Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it."

Harry and Archie in December.

Harry has been involved with WellChild for more than a decade and said, "It's very nice to see familiar faces here." He praised the families, calling them "super-parents" for their resilience.

When asked how he's doing, the 35-year-old replied, "Not too bad. I think it's certainly strange times - everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way."

He added: "Of course, there's that fear of what might happen, but there's so much that's out of our control and all of a sudden we've realised how small we are in the grand scheme of things."

The family has been spending time together in their new LA home.

In reference to Archie, Harry joked, "Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!"

The former royal duo has plans to launch a non-profit venture named Archewell, though no additional details have been released.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry spills on lockdown with Archie