Harvey Norman franchisees bow out

AFTER eight years helping Warwick residents deck out their homes in furniture, popular Harvey Norman Furniture franchisees Alfred and Lily Duggan will be hanging up their sales caps to enjoy semi-retirement.

The Duggans plan to travel around Australia in a campervan, see more of family and friends, and relax on the beach after handing over the keys to the store's new franchisee, Gary Huckel, from Gladstone, on Wednesday.

"We are sad to be saying goodbye to our wonderful staff and customers and I have had a few tears thinking about our last day,” Lily said.

Alfred said the store's loyal staff and being able to satisfy customers with competitive deals had been highlights of the job.

"It was a big change to come up from Sydney eight years ago but we have loved working in the Warwick community and living here,” Alfred said.

"We will still be in Warwick after we leave the store but there is a lot of travel we will do and catching up with our three children, nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren,” Lily said.

Alfred said he and Lily strived to offer Warwick shoppers quality furniture at reasonable prices and had seen a change in the retail landscape since they took over the store.

"We wanted shoppers to stay in Warwick rather than having to find products elsewhere.

"Within a few months of starting we knew what we were doing was working as there were less Harvey Norman trucks from Toowoomba driving around Warwick with furniture deliveries.”

The Duggans will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with 16 family members next month at their home and then will plan their trek around Australia.

"There are no big plans other than to relax and spend more time in Sydney and on the Gold Coast. But we hope to still see former customers and staff about as they made our jobs special,” Lily said.