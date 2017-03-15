New $22 million hatchery for Southern Downs

HATCHING PLANS: Darwalla managing director Albert Benfer and CEO David Greaves, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries southern regional director Richard Routley, Darwalla development manager David Bray and Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan at Allora Showgrounds marking the start of earthworks at the new Darwalla chicken hatchery on Bradfields Rd.

AFTER more than a decade in progress, Darwalla is ready to start moving earth at the site of a new Allora hatchery.

The company, currently based at Mt Cotton, will be relocating their chicken hatchery operations to the Southern Downs with the opening of the new hatchery on Bradfields Rd.

The $22 million development will be among the most high tech hatcheries in the world when it opens in early December.

Development manager David Bray said he was excited to be bringing the project to fruitition.

"We've spent a lot of time looking at area and we're excited to be relocating to the Southern Downs," Mr Bray said.

"At peak production we will have 800,000 chickens in the hatchery.

"This will put us closer to our breeder farms at Clifton and Victoria Hill and gives us good access to water and transport, so we expect it to be very good for business.

"We've had a lot of support from Southern Downs Regional Council and the community."

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie welcomed this development and said the council was working hard to attract new businesses and industry that will create jobs and growth in the region.

"This new hatchery is a boon for jobs in the Southern Downs," Cr Dobie said.

"It also adds to the clean, green reputation of the Southern Downs region as the place for people establishing world-class businesses."