Hats off to the wonderful automotive display

Lynn and Marion Gorrie from Redland Bay with Tony Howard, of Gatton, and his 1926 Model T Ford.

GATTON Model T Ford enthusiast Tony Howard is in two motoring groups but reckons Sunday's RACQ Grand Automotive Display for Jumpers and Jazz in the Warwick CBD is as big and good as anything he has been involved with.

More than 170 veteran, vintage and classic cars, muscle cars and motorcycles were in the Warwick CBD in Palmerin St from Fitzroy to King streets. Forty of the vehicles were in Leslie Park near the band rotunda.

There was music at the band rotunda and in front of the Warwick Town Hall as well as individual musicians along the street.

Mr Howard is a member of the Model T Ford Club and president of the Lockyer Antique Motor Association.

The Model T Ford was manufactured from 1908 to 1927 and 15 million were sold worldwide.

Mr Howard said his Model T was made in Geelong, Victoria, in 1926 from components imported from Canada.

"It was No. 1020 in the Ford factory at Geelong,” he said.

The automotive display on Sunday was his first as part of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

"The diversity of machinery was brilliant,” he said.

"Any car buff would be crazy about the machinery on display, I will come back next year and we might make it an official run for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association.

"This display is as good as anything I have been involved in as far as size and diversity goes. People are so interested in the cars, the response was brilliant.”

Warwick classic car enthusiast Greg Newey said the automotive display was the best on record.

"Congratulations to Cr Yve Stocks and her team for the work on making the day such a success,” Mr Newey said.

"Rob Laney and the Warwick Cruze Inn Car Club were involved in the organisation of the automotive display in Leslie Park.”