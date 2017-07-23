20°
News

Hats off to the wonderful automotive display

Gerard Walsh | 23rd Jul 2017 7:12 PM
Lynn and Marion Gorrie from Redland Bay with Tony Howard, of Gatton, and his 1926 Model T Ford.
Lynn and Marion Gorrie from Redland Bay with Tony Howard, of Gatton, and his 1926 Model T Ford. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GATTON Model T Ford enthusiast Tony Howard is in two motoring groups but reckons Sunday's RACQ Grand Automotive Display for Jumpers and Jazz in the Warwick CBD is as big and good as anything he has been involved with.

More than 170 veteran, vintage and classic cars, muscle cars and motorcycles were in the Warwick CBD in Palmerin St from Fitzroy to King streets. Forty of the vehicles were in Leslie Park near the band rotunda.

There was music at the band rotunda and in front of the Warwick Town Hall as well as individual musicians along the street.

Mr Howard is a member of the Model T Ford Club and president of the Lockyer Antique Motor Association.

The Model T Ford was manufactured from 1908 to 1927 and 15 million were sold worldwide.

Mr Howard said his Model T was made in Geelong, Victoria, in 1926 from components imported from Canada.

"It was No. 1020 in the Ford factory at Geelong,” he said.

The automotive display on Sunday was his first as part of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

"The diversity of machinery was brilliant,” he said.

"Any car buff would be crazy about the machinery on display, I will come back next year and we might make it an official run for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association.

"This display is as good as anything I have been involved in as far as size and diversity goes. People are so interested in the cars, the response was brilliant.”

Warwick classic car enthusiast Greg Newey said the automotive display was the best on record.

"Congratulations to Cr Yve Stocks and her team for the work on making the day such a success,” Mr Newey said.

"Rob Laney and the Warwick Cruze Inn Car Club were involved in the organisation of the automotive display in Leslie Park.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  classic cars jumpers and jazz in july racq automotive display veteran cars vintage cars warwick warwick cruze inn car club

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident

Injury in motorcycle accident east of Warwick

Man critical after motorbike racing incident

A man was injured in a motorbike crash at Carnell Raceway yesterday.

A man has been critically injured after an incident in Stanthorpe

Warwick man registers blood alcohol level of .15

Police were on the scene.

Driver without licence in run up to court appearance

Sparks from bonfire drum could have started fires

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units are on scene.

Fires on road from Killarney to Warwick all out

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Poet delights the crowd at early morning breakfast

Joseph Marstella, Trevor Moore, poet Marco Gliori and Caitlyn Marstella at the Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast at the Warwick RSL.

Some stories of the past brought back at poet's breakfast

Jumpers and Jazz brings Warwick to life

RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike.

Get a snapshot of this year's quirky festival

Potters in a spin over soup night

FIRED UP: Ray Tainton created 413 bowls for the Hot Pots Soup Night.

About 450 bowls have been made for the popular festival event

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

VIDEO: Police confirm an increase in the number of people attempting to conceal drugs inside their body at Splendour in the Grass music Festival.

Sparkle Debarkle: How nipples got banned at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

Will gets transported back to the Upside Down.

Finally, a proper look at Stranger Things season 2

Warner Bros. confirms a number of confusing sequels

Wonder Woman is getting a sequel.

There's some very good news for Wonder Woman fans

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer is everything you could want

Thor and his brother Loki seem to be on the same side.

Another Thor trailer has landed, and it's hot

Check out the 22 women who'll chase the next Bachelor

Meet the women vying for Matty J's heart on The Bachelor.

The 22 women of the Bachelor have been revealed

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'