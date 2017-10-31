HAUNTED: Warwick's hot spots for ghosts

FREAKY: Ghosts have been seen wandering the halls at the Criterion Hotel.

FREAKY: Ghosts have been seen wandering the halls at the Criterion Hotel. Sophie Lester

FREAKY, unexplainable things happen around the Rose City, a historical town that has been home to many for over a century.

All the ghosts come out to play for Halloween, so it's best to be prepared when wandering past a few popular landmarks tonight.

The Criterion Hotel has built up quite a reputation for its haunted happenings, with footsteps heard in the middle of the night and mysterious figures appearing unexpectedly.

The 100-year-old pub has even been the subject of a paranormal documentary and has been visited by the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers.

An old lady has been seeing wandering through the Allman room and a cheeky little girl plays in the guests' rooms.

Employees at the hotel have even reported being pushed or feeling the temperature in the room suddenly drop.

The original owner of the Criterion is also said to wander around downstairs in Victorian era clothing, exactly as she appears in a photo on the wall of the hotel.

One of the most haunted areas of the hotel is room one, where an employee once saw a little blonde girl standing by the bed.

A cleaner once scrubbed the walls, only to return the next day to find marks on them.

Owner Tony Prentice has reported the hairs on the back of his neck standing on end upstairs.

His daughter Valerie also regularly experiences strange happenings in the hotel.

"The first time you're scared,” she said.

"But I don't think they (the ghosts) are malicious, they just want people to know they exist.

"When I'm upstairs I say to them 'Ok, I'm here. Leave me alone'.”

A mysterious thumping noise has frightened people at Warwick Town Hall. Sophie Lester

Warwick Town Hall has also been host to some strange occurrences, especially loud bumps in the night.

Warwick Town Crier Bob Townsend leads a historical tour through the Rose City and his favourite ghost story hails from inside the Town Hall's clock tower.

Mr Townsend said when the clock was first installed, a boy was employed as an official clock winder to ensure the device always ran on time.

But one day the boy slipped and fell down his ladder, breaking his leg and rendering him unable to wind the clock.

Mr Townsend said on more than one occasion a loud thump could be heard downstairs at the Town Hall, which he is convinced is the sound of the boy falling off his ladder again.

After investigating upstairs and being unable to find the source of the noise, a few staff now refuse to be left alone in the building.

Mr Townsend holds out hope that he may yet bump into a local ghost.

"It should be a haunted town, it's been here a long time and a lot of strange things have happened about,” he said.

"Although I haven't seen many around about and I'm sure there are many that haven't caught up with me.”

If you see some freaky things happening around town tonight, be sure to let us know!