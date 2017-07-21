17°
Business

Have a mortgage? This warning from the PM is for you

21st Jul 2017 11:34 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Prime Minister has issued a quiet warning to Australians investing in housing that they cannot continue to assume house prices will only go up.

"Clearly you need to remember that asset price movements go in two directions," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said after a speech to an economics conference this week.

In particular, this is relevant to housing. "It has been a pretty good one-way bet for a long time - but it is going to be important for people to be prudent."

Mr Turnbull made the comments alongside an observation that interest rates have risen for many borrowers.

Interest rates are a big factor in the housing market. The lower the interest rate, the more you can borrow from the bank and the more you can pay for a house.

Sources: ABS, APM, APRA, CoreLogic, RBA
Sources: ABS, APM, APRA, CoreLogic, RBA

Australians have borrowed a lot, and for now the risks of borrowing have been well managed, Mr Turnbull said. But that could change.

"High levels of indebtedness that are incurred with low levels of interest rates always pose a risk when you have the prospect of an increase in rates. Particularly if it has all been built on an assumption of rising asset prices."

Interest rates have been at record lows until banks recently tweaked up rates on certain investor loans. Higher interest rates across the whole housing market could be next.

Financial market pricing hints that official interest rates are more likely to go up than down when the RBA next makes a move, perhaps in 2018.

Mr Turnbull made his comments at the Economic and Social Outlook Conference, presented by the Melbourne Institute and The Australian. At the conference, which was thronging with people who watch the Australian economy with laser focus, Mr Turnbull was far from the only speaker worried about Australian house prices and debt.

 

Sources: ABS, APM, RBA
Sources: ABS, APM, RBA

Melbourne Institute Professor Guay Lim presented some frightening statistics to the conference, pointing out that Australia's ratio of household debt to net disposable income is over 211 per cent, one of the highest in the developed world.

"The disturbing part of this picture is the burden of the debt is not evenly spread," Professor Lim said.

While the majority of debt is held by wealthier people who are more likely to have capacity to pay it back, a smaller but more worrying part of the debt is held by people who might not be able to.

For example, Professor Lim cited statistics showing 28 per cent of households where the reference person is unemployed have owner-occupied housing debt.

The shadow Treasurer, Chris Bowen sounded a warning too, and had a ready-made solution.

"I do think that household debt is a concern," Mr Bowen said. "Australia's high household debt is top of that list."

He went on to link the high household debt to negative gearing policy. (Making interest payments on investment housing tax deductible naturally encourages people to borrow more.)

Labor has pledged to reduce the tax advantages available through negative gearing. The policy was quite popular at the 2016 election - at which point house prices were rising. But the prospect of interest rates tipping house prices into the negative means negative gearing changes is not a guaranteed winner at the next election.

While a moderation in house prices could be very welcome for first home buyers, a rapid housing collapse could do serious damage to the economy. If house prices fall, the plan to ditch negative gearing might itself get ditched for fear of driving prices down further.

And if prices do fall and start to wreak havoc in the economy, it would come just as things start to look brighter. New employment statistics show the Australian economy added 62,000 extra full time jobs in June, in seasonally adjusted terms.

But of course that's the paradox - a healthier economy should cause higher interest rates, and it is those higher interest rates that could bring the long surge of house prices to an end.

Jason Murphy is an economist. He publishes the blog Thomas The Thinkengine. Follow Jason on Twitter @Jasemurphy

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks housing malcolm turnbull

'United front' for Southern Downs tourism

'United front' for Southern Downs tourism

Operators keen to move forward to progress the industry

Do you have the $212K winning ticket?

Staff at Hynes Newsagency Jazzie Spiller and Sophie Shadlow are awaiting the buyer of the Powerball Division 2 winning ticket to come and claim $212,000 in winnings.

Southern Downs ticket buyer a big winner

Manhunt continues as shooting victim recovers

Rakayia Dawson, 20, was shot by two men.

He had to undergo emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel

Six things you didn't know could be recycled

SAVE WASTE: A few extra household items can be saved from landfill with a bit of clever recycling.

Many household items end up in landfill but don't need to be there

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

COLOURFUL: Check out the cool range of events happening in town today.

An extreme knitting workshop, art@st.mark's and more

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale