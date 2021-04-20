Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Ben Gordon
News

Parkway Drive drummer tells Netflix to ditch Byron Baes

Liana Boss
20th Apr 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

High-profile locals were among the crowd for a paddle-out in protest against a planned Netflix reality show in Byron Bay this morning.

The event was created with the intention of sending a clear message to Netflix after the streaming service announced the production of Byron Baes, slated as a reality show about the town's "influencers".

Parkway Drive drummer and owner of Byron Bay General Store Ben Gordon, who has lived in Byron his whole life, said the planned show was not welcome.

"Today the community are coming together to clearly send a message to Netflix and Eureka Productions that we as a community do not want this production to go ahead," Mr Gordon said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We ask them a very simple request: that they have some respect, listen to our community and cancel this production."

Mr Gordon was approached for possible filming at his business. He said no, and has urged others to do the same to effectively stonewall the production.

"They need businesses to film their show and myself and every other business in town that I've heard of have said no," he said.

"Every facet of the community don't want this, from the council to the first nations people to business owners, to community members.

"No one really stands to benefit. We all stand to lose because our name and reputation is getting dragged through the mud and even though it will attract people, we all believe it's the wrong kind of attention."

More to come.

byron baes netflix
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Premium Content Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Sport Premier says there would be no homes resumed and historic buildings at a neighbouring school would be protected in a proposed $1 billion upgrade of the Gabba.

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        News Virgin Australia flights will drop to as low as $79 one way

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property Revealed: Best and worst postcodes for mortgage repayments in QLD

        Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

        Premium Content Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

        News Your team of local journalists who live and work in the glorious Rose City.