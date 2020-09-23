Menu
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
News

Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

by Annie McCann
23rd Sep 2020 8:22 PM

TASMANIA Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.

The police said in a Facebook post Collegiate Middle School girls Madeline "Maddie" Dixon and Molly Martin were last seen leaving the Hobart campus in their school uniform at 8.45am.

Posted by Tasmania Police on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

madeline dixon missing child molly martin

