Have your say on best camping spots

Southern Downs Regional Council is calling on residents and businesses to help identify the best places to establish designated camping and RV sites.

The council said it would particularly like to hear from interested parties about ideal locations to establish RV visitor rest areas and short stay camping.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said plans were still being finalised for a forum for interested businesses and residents to attend.

"We're still looking at finding a date that would best suit everyone,” Cr Dobie said.

"I believe the response has been quite positive for looking at the future expansion and camping in the region.

"Grey nomads continue to make up the majority of RV drivers at present, but we know that Generation X like to take their families and children camping, and Millennials are seeking exciting camping experiences, too.”

The Southern Downs region enjoys visitors from all parts of Queensland and from interstate, and the popularity of RVs and camping has continued.

Cr Dobie said the council would like to encourage these visitors to stay within the region for a longer period of time by providing them with more choice about where to stay.

She said having designated areas for camping and overnight stays could help allay safety and security concerns, as well as being a boost for the local economy.

"We have to look at whole of the region from security safety and amenities perspective,” Cr Dobie said.

"We spend a lot of time travelling around region and can see caravaners setting up on sides of roads or on the banks of the Condamine River.

"It is better to have parking and camping and provide some safety and security.”

Tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said that smaller communities will enjoy economic growth in their community with opportunities to cater to tourists and visitors.

Cr Kelly said that one of the strongest drivers behind the success of any community is the commitment and passion of local residents, and encouraged all interested communities to begin considering and preparing their proposals.

Where are the best places on the Southern Downs to establish RV parks and camp sites?