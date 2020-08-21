HAZY DAYS: Dusty weekend on cards for Southern Downs

WINTER HAZE: Dust clouds could be on the way for the region this weekend. Picture: contributed

WINTER HAZE: Dust clouds could be on the way for the region this weekend. Picture: contributed

THE Southern Downs could be in for a hazy weekend with dust clouds on the way, according to new Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

Strong winds kicked up dust near the South Australian and NSW border yesterday and blew clouds across the southern end of Queensland.

BOM meteorologist Kimber Wong said fresh winds could see more raised dust blown into the Southern Downs tomorrow.

“If the weekend winds are strong enough, they will bring some more dust through the southwest area of the state,” Ms Wong said.

“It could make it to the southeast of the state, but those winds today are a bit lighter on that they have been the last couple of days.

“Once those winds are lofted, the dust could make it to our neck of the woods by tomorrow.”

While dust clouds are relatively rare for the Southern Downs, Ms Wong said the August winds meant the hazy forecast was most likely at this time of year.

“We usually get dust clouds around the southeast once or twice a year, so while it isn’t particularly common, it isn’t unheard of,” she said.

“Yesterday’s dust haze was quite thick, but it was nothing compared to other significant storms we’ve seen.

“Dust does have the potential to cause some health problems, if there’s enough in the air, particularly for those with underlying respiratory conditions.”

Neither Queensland Health nor the Department of Environment and Science have issued health alerts at this stage.