‘He asked her to kill him’: Woman on attempted murder charge

Police will allege that a Brisbane woman was faced with a heartbreaking choice when her elderly father revealed his suffering and pleaded for death.

Stephen Burden is a resident at the Regis Aged Care Service in Sandgate, where he receives full-time care for a severe form of Alzheimer's disease.

Police allege that when 45-year-old Rebecca Louise Burden visited her father on Saturday, September 26, he told her he didn't want to live any longer.

"He asked her to kill him, and so she allegedly put a small pillow over his face," police prosecutor Troy Newman told Sandgate Magistrates Court.

"But when he started kicking, she stopped.

"She ran out and immediately told an employee she'd just tried to (allegedly) suffocate her father."

Ms Burden, a government worker and mother-of-two from Brighton, waited two hours at the facility for the police to arrive, ultimately assisting them with her arrest later that evening, the court heard

She was charged with attempted murder, the maximum sentence for which is life in prison.

She appeared from custody via videolink at the Sandgate Magistrates Court this morning for a bail hearing.

The court heard it was likely the charge would be downgraded to suffocation.

Given that Ms Burden has no criminal history and the specific nature of the case, Magistrate Jennifer Batts determined she was not at risk of committing any offences if she was released on bail, under the condition she would cease all contact with her father.

The case was adjourned until Monday, November 30.

