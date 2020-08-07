Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season.
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season. Mike Knott
Crime

‘He must go to jail’: Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Aug 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moreton Bay man is likely to be jailed after pleading guilty to lighting fires during the height of 2019's horror bushfire season.

Clayton Jay Ganzer pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to wilful damage and stealing charges.

The court heard that between November 13 and December 21 last year Mr Ganzer lit vegetation on fire.

The court heard Mr Ganzer, 46, has previously been jailed for arson offences.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the father of two "needs to go to jail for this".

"He's pleaded guilty to setting fire to vegetation in November and December last year," Mr Morgan said.

"Which was, to my recollection, just about the height of the serious community concerns about bushfires.

"That means he must go to jail for this."

The sentence was adjourned for information regarding Mr Ganzer's mental health.

Originally published as 'He must go to jail': Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

arson clayton jay ganzer court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Premium Content Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Crime Warwick court hears man threatened to kill another man if he didn’t drop charges against his friend.

        ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        Premium Content ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        News Heavy end lamb sales slump by $50 this fortnight as abattoir closures hit home.

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...

        BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Breaking Initial reports indicate the two-vehicle crash involved at least one truck.