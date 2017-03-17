Head along to the Senior Sports Star Awards

RECORD: Nobby sportsman Angus Young has the record, eight, for most senior sports star monthly wins.

SUPPORTERS of the monthly winners heading to Monday night's Daily News/Warwick Credit Union Senior Sports Star awards night are asked to purchase tickets today at the front counter of the Daily News.

Numbers are needed for catering purposes.

A small number of tickets will be available early Monday or patrons keen to go can call 46601355 or 46601313 to reserve tickets.

The Warwick, Killarney, Allora, Clifton, Texas and Inglewood areas are covered by the awards. Each junior monthly winner receives a $50 Warwick Credit Union account and each senior monthly winner receives $100 from the Warwick Credit Union.

Nominations can be made by emailing gerardw@warwick

dailynews.com.au with details of the performances of the nominated person. Nominations can just refer to a date and page for a Daily News story on the nominated person.