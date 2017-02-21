Head-on highway crash on Southern Downs

UPDATE, 6.45pm: AMBULANCE crews remain on scene at a two-vehicle crash at Tregony.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 30s are reportedly free of their vehicles and in a stable condition and are being treated by paramedics.

One man has suffered injuries to his head and right knee and possible spinal injuries, while the other has possible injuries to his chest and spine.

The vehicles reportedly collided head on just before 6pm.

EARLIER, 6.10pm: PARAMEDICS have just arrived on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy east of Warwick.

Initial reports suggest the two vehicles collided head on at Tregony near Bestbrook Mountain Resort.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were assisting the two passengers involved in the collision.

The extent of their injuries is at this stage unknown and the cause of the crash is unclear.

Updates to follow.