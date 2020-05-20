‘Head over the heart’: Mayor wary of easing restrictions

SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi is at odds with Queensland's State Opposition saying politics should be taken out of any debate over eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has suggested places like the Granite Belt and Southern Downs should have restrictions eased faster to mirror those being introduced in 'Outback' areas.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister was unwavering in his support for his party leader.

"Deb's damn right," he said.

But Cr Pennisi said Queensland needs to work with the advice it has in front of it and it should be a decision of "head over the heart".

"It has to be a medical decision, not a political decision," he said.

"It's about getting the balance right.

"There has been some lobbying at a state level to relax some of the impositions on western councils.

"The challenge for the Southern Downs is if we ease it too much we could end up being an area where there's a spike in cases.

"Lets say we relax visitation to the district and we end up getting a heap of visitors over a weekend … that could potentially end up in a spike and make it all worse," he said.

Queensland and NSW government's have entered a war of words on the tight border restrictions while Ms Frecklington has warned that regional economies could be crippled.

"Most of this vast state has no active cases and there is an opportunity for regional economies to be fast-tracked out of lockdown," Ms Frecklington said.

"This health crisis must not be allowed to become an economic crisis, with jobs needlessly lost in regional communities."

Cr Pennisi said any decision must come from health experts.

"I am not a medical officer. I cannot make those decisions honestly.

"Whatever we do it's really important we don't make the decision with our heart, we make it with our mind and listen to the experts."

Business are hurting Cr Pennisi said. He spent the weekend meeting with Southern Downs business owners to get a grasp of their pain.

He said council and the Local Disaster Management Group will play a pivotal role in the recovery phase.

"I've got 36,000 people that I have to get the best possible outcome for.

"I see some areas where restrictions could be relaxed earlier but if we're going to push the barrow we need to know the repercussions," he said.

Cr Pennisi will join other mayors later today in a teleconference with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.