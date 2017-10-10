30°
News

Headspace takes to the streets

HEALTH FIRST: Care co-ordinator Chris Burt and headspace Warwick manager Travis Maguire hit the street for National Headspace Day.
Jonno Colfs
by

THIS Mental Health Week, it's time to start asking the important and potentially life-saving questions, and leading the charge were the team from headspace Warwick.

Monday was National Headspace Day and an opportunity for the youth mental health service to take their message to the streets.

Warwick headspace manager Travis Maguire and care co-ordinator Chris Burt set themselves up in a colourful marquee outside Warwick Town Hall and got stuck into talking to passers-by about mental health.

Mr Maguire said it was an important day on the headspace calendar.

"It's a chance for us to get out into the community and get people to think about mental health, not only theirs but of friends and family as well,” he said.

"The theme for National Headspace Day this year is 'when I'm not in a good headspace, what makes me feel better?', which is a great way to start the conversation.

"We want people to share their own personal tips on how they maintain a healthy headspace.”

Mr Maguire said Warwick headspace client numbers had dropped from recent years.

"This is a good thing,” he said.

"It means there's greater awareness and education within the community and schools and parents are being more proactive about talking about mental health.”

Topics:  headspace warwick national headspace day

Warwick Daily News
