Healing and helpful

WINNERS: The Physiotherapy Centre staff Joanne Yates, Grace and Mitchell Jacobs, Josh and Katie Hay, Bonnie Bell, Julie Eddiehausen and Laurine Denny.

THANKFUL, humbled and appreciative.

That best describes the feelings enjoyed by The Physiotherapy Centre after its stellar performance at the Business Excellence Awards, where it claimed the Health and Wellbeing, and Overall award on the night.

Josh Hay, principal physiotherapist and business owner, said that a strong team focus was the reason for the recognition.

"We believe that the most important element of a successful business is a happy workforce and staff that work well together both inside and outside of work,” Mr Hay said.

"We have worked hard to establish that culture in the place.

"The awards help to recognise the impact that our staff have on our business, their general productivity and people enjoying their work.”

Further establishing this culture, Mr Hay said the Business Excellence Awards served to strengthen team bonding.

"It was an excellent night at the Business Excellence Awards,” he said.

"We really enjoyed ourselves and it was a terrific night for our staff.

"It was a good opportunity to get together outside of work and enjoy a night together.”

Mr Hay said his business was grateful to the customers of the business for helping The Physiotherapy Centre to reach the heights they have.

"We're very thankful to our loyal patients,” he said.

"We exist to service them, and we're constantly structuring the business to best meet the needs of the community.

"Development and expansion are two ways that we continue to provide as best a service as we can to the Warwick community.”

A number of new services have been added to The Physiotherapy Centre to offer more to customers.

"We have started pilates, balance and hydrotherapy classes,” he said.

"These new additions have been extremely well received by our customers, and have added to our core business.

"They have allowed us to better meet the needs of patients, as well as hoping to attract new clients.”