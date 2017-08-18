Health boost for Southern Downs women

Mobile women's health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit a number of locations in September.

WOMEN on the Southern Downs are set to benefit from the free Well Women's clinics, returning to the region next month.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service mobile women's health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit Warwick, Allora, Clifton and Stanthorpe next month to deliver the free service which is confidential and available to all women.

Ms Anning provides a range of services for women, including pap smears, sexual health testing, contraception, and breast awareness.

"A pap smear every two years can prevent the most common form of cervical cancer in up to 90% of cases, and is the best protection against cervical cancer,” Ms Anning said.

"All women who have ever had sex should start having pap smears between the ages of 18 and 20 years, or two years after first having sex, whichever is later.”

Warwick Hospital, Specialist Clinic: Wednesday September 6 and 13 from 9am-3pm. Phone 4660 3841 for enquiries and bookings.

Clifton Medical Centre: Tuesday September 12 from 9am-3pm. Phone 4697 3097 for enquiries and bookings.

Allora Southern Cross Care, 29 Darling St: Wednesday September 20 from 9am-3pm. Phone 4666 3171 for enquiries and bookings.

Stanthorpe Hospital: Thursday September 7 and 26 from 9am-3pm. Phone 4683 3460 for enquiries and bookings.