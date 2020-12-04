Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Health chief’s powers set to be extended

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 10:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A new COVID-19 Bill that extends the existing powers of Queensland's chief health officer will be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

The Public Health and Other Legislation (Extension of Expiring Provisions) Amendment Bill 2020 was introduced yesterday to ensure any sunset clauses or expiry provisions on various amendments did not come into effect until September 30 next year.

The Bill, which allows the government's health response to continue for another six months, is not considered urgent like other COVID-19 measures, allowing it to go before a parliamentary committee.

It came after the Greens on Wednesday attempted to establish a new committee to scrutinise COVID-19 decisions made under emergency legislation.

Member for Maiwar Michael Berkman wanted the committee to be chaired by either a crossbencher or opposition MP.

However the House voted against the proposal on Wednesday night.

As part of the extended amendments, which were originally introduced in March, the chief health officer was granted powers to regulate the community's behaviour in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

Originally published as Health chief's powers set to be extended

More Stories

chief health officer jeannette young coronavirus covid-19 pandemic queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with stunning views and a taste of country life.

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        Premium Content Push for state to reimburse region over border closures

        News Argument heats up over call to get state government to pay border infrastructure...

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        WHAT’S ON: 10+ unmissable weekend events

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 10+ unmissable weekend events

        Whats On Bustling markets, Christmas events, sports blockbusters, and more! See the full...

        Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Premium Content Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

        Business This Southern Downs farm is up for grabs after its owners prepare for a grand new...