Health store and farmers unite in brand-new business venture

BRANCHING OUT: The Scoop Health Foods owner Lisa Hansford is excited for her latest venture with Granite Belt farm 100 Acre Wood. Picture: Emily Clooney

WARWICK residents will now only have to go down the road to get their hands on seasonal, pesticide-free produce from across the region thanks to a new joint business venture.

Starting this week, Scoops Health Foods Warwick will be ordering in produce boxes from Granite Belt Farm 100 Acre Wood, combining nutritional benefits and convenience for busy people.

The idea struck Scoops Health Foods owner Lisa Hansford when she purchased one of 100 Acre Wood’s veggie boxes for her own family.

“I ordered one of these boxes myself, and I thought maybe it would be a good pick-up point to help get people into the shop,” Ms Hansford said.

“I did some research into the farm, and I know their values and how they grow veggies meet mine as well, so it will be two businesses collaborating and helping each other.

“It’s back to the wholefoods in their most basic form, and that’s what I stock as well, so those things go hand-in-hand.”

Ms Hansford said she was grateful to her grandmother for instilling in her the importance of eating produce that is locally grown and in-season, for both health and to support the region’s farmers.

“I love the fact that people are eating locally, they’re making their own food, and we’re seeing people start caring about what’s going on our fork again,” she said.

“I’m all about supporting small businesses, and we’d love to eventually see other businesses involved.

“We all need to stick together to support our local farmers and producers, because it’s such a tough time and we don’t want those veggies or effort to go to waste.”

As customers at Scoops Health Foods whenever they visited Warwick, 100 Acre Wood farm owners James Conliffe and Tatiana Larsen said they “couldn’t wait” to take the store’s owner up on her collaboration offer.

“It’s from this Thursday and hopefully it will become weekly, as people get the word out,” Mr Conliffe said.

“The produce will always be seasonal – so at the moment, those core crops will be things like cabbages, broccoli, kale, beets, and cauliflower.

“I think now is a good opportunity, because a lot of people may be reluctant to go to the shops and that sort of thing, so the opportunity to keep things small, local, and convenient is really good.”

Like Ms Hansford, the producers hoped the new venture will encourage the wider region to buy locally and focus on nutritional quality.

“We only started doing our boxes in the last two or three months, but the response has already been really great,” Mr Conliffe said.

“People love getting the clean, farm-fresh produce that’s nutritious, healthy, and spray-free.

“It’s what we’re passionate about, and it’s why we’ve waited years to launch this service – we want to make sure we do it right and are around for a long time.”