Health the focus at NAIDOC Day at Warwick Hospital

Warwick Hospital Director of Nursing Anita Bolton, indigenous health worker Kayleen Wallace and Lifeline Gambling Help representative Sue Hamlet at NAIDOC Day at Warwick Hospital.

COLOUR, music and heritage adorned the laws of Warwick Hospital yesterday as NAIDOC Week was kicked into full swing with a day of celebration.

Centered around Aboriginal health issues the event was a huge success according to Warwick Hospital director of nursing Anita Bolton.

"This was by far the biggest NAIDOC Day we've had here in recent years,” Ms Bolton said.

"We had about 90 to 100 people attend, which is fantastic.

"2017 also marks 50 years since the 1967 referendum when Aboriginal people were finally recognised as citizens.

"And the catchphrase for the year is 'In 1967 we were counted and in 2017 we want to be heard'.”

Ms Bolton said the Warwick health community threw their support behind the event.

"We had Drug Arm here, the hospital dental service, Carbal Medical Centre, representatives from aged care, hospital medical staff, Lifeline Gambling Help and more,” she said.

"And people just kept turning up.

"The day started off with a traditional smoking ceremony, followed by a welcome to country.”

A traditional smoking ceremony began proceedings at NAIDOC Day at the Warwick Hospital on Wednesday. Contributed

Ms Bolton said they were very lucky to have some well-regarded guest speakers for the event.

"Dr Ross Hetherington spoke to the crowd, which we appreciate very much,” she said.

"And we were also very lucky to be able to present a Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service NAIDOC award for recognition of excellence in services delivered to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to Dr James Ware.

The Lifeline Gambling Help stall set up at NAIDOC Day at the Warwick Hospital on Wednesday. Contributed

"We acknowledged Dr Ware for the awward because of his work with families to assist them through the dying and death of a loved one.

"Dr Ware gave a lot of time to listen to large family groups, to support and inform them and assiting families with the transition.

"He is a role model to us all in his commitment to enabling and supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to engage with and stay engaged in health care services.”

The crowds were also entertained by the Galamaay Dance Troupe and informed about Warwick health services at the number of stalls set up for the day.