St Mark's Anglican Church Warwick St Marks Anglican Church Warwick
News

Heart, history of Warwick showcased in upcoming festival

Tessa Flemming
7th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
St Mark’s Anglican Church has been at the heart of Warwick’s CBD and history for over 150 years and an upcoming festival hopes to showcase its community contribution.

The Heart of Heritage festival over April 16-18 is the church’s grand event return after coronavirus, in conjunction with the National Trust Queensland.

One of the biggest parts of the festival would be the church’s impressive quilt display, according to organiser Susan Cruickshank.

“We thought of the number of our members who patchwork and quilt, the women who contribute, in many cases unsung, to the community,” she said.

“It’s important we often think of fast fashion but this is something slow and a lasting gift.”

St Mark's Anglican Church in Warwick has been a staple of the community for years.
Mrs Cruickshank said she had been overwhelmed by the support and loans from community members.

In one case, a beloved former parishioner’s family had offered up her show-winning quilts following her 2019 passing from breast cancer.

“People are putting in multiple quilts, there’s so many years of making and giving love to families on show,” she said.

Other highlights of the festival included guided tours and a special beautiful baroque concert from “esteemed” Brisbane baroque players.

“Times change and but our church is central to our community,” Mrs Cruickshank said.

“We’re a family who come together but we also give back to the community.”

Quilt exhibition entry is a gold coin donation.

Tickets for the baroque concert are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

The concert will be held from Sunday April 18 from 2- 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased at heritagetickets.stmarks@gmail.com 

