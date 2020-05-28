Tributes have flooded in for a young Townsville woman who was killed in a horrific crash, with dozens of friends paying their respects.

Natalie Merritt, 20, died on Tuesday night when her car and a truck collided on the Bruce Highway at Black River.

Scores of social media tributes have described the woman as a kind person with a heart of gold.

Natalie Merritt, 20, was killed in a horrific crash at Black River on Tuesday night.

Jayden Barkle shared his condolences on social media, saying "Natalie was a "genuine and nice person".

Janaya Lucas-Watego shared a similar tribute, saying she spoke to Natalie the day before her death.

"You were just finding yourself again moving back home," she wrote.

Natalie is believed to have just moved back to Townsville from Brisbane.

She is the fourth person to have died on the same stretch of highway in less than a year.

Police inspect the scene at Black River after a truck and car collided.

Forensic Crash Unit were still investigating the cause of the crash and were reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage.

The truck left 60m tyre skid marks on the road.

A truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Originally published as Heartbroken friends pay tribute to horror crash victim