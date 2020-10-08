‘HEARTBROKEN’: Warwick family left devastated by break-in

“DEVASTATED”: The youngest members of the Porter family were left fearful after the brazen theft. Photo: social media

WHEN Warwick mum Jess Porter took her family to Stradbroke Island for the school holidays, she never expected to find their home ransacked by thieves upon their return.

The family’s vacation was brought to a halt when a family friend checked in on their Grafton St home on Monday and found it had been broken into.

It wasn’t until Mrs Porter returned she realised the full extent of the damage.

“My house was left a pig sty, with everything thrown everywhere, items pulled out of drawers and cupboards,” she said.

“Our 65-inch TV, a stereo, my jewellery, our whipper-snipper, and all of my husbands work and power tools were stolen.

“It’s thousands’ of dollars worth of belongings - we’re just heartbroken.”

The mother of four said her young children were most affected by the incident, all scared to know a stranger had broken into their home and stolen their belongings.

Warwick police investigations are ongoing, though Mrs Porter said she and her family were yet to here news of the thieves or their missing property.

She also shared her story and a list of items stolen to several Facebook groups in the hope a fellow Warwick resident may have useful information.

“When we found out about it, I was absolutely devastated. We’ve been here in this house for three years, and not once have we had any incidents,” Mrs Porter said.

“The community has been very kind and helpful since it happened, which has been great.”

If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious, please contact Mrs Porter on 0439 916 693 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

