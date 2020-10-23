Heartwarming moment baby hears mum’s voice for first time

As a baby Emelia Shadwell was a gorgeous, bright eyed joy and new mum Nikki could not have been prouder.

But at seven weeks old the Morayfield mother received the heartbreaking news her perfect little girl was deaf.

October 30 will mark six years since Emelia was diagnosed with significant hearing loss and each year her family remembers the day in a special way.

"You get handed this beautiful baby... and then you find out there's something wrong," Ms Shadwell said.

Emelia Shadwell was given the gift of hearing at 12 months old. She now takes part in Hear and Say fundraiser Loud Shirt Day every year. Picture: Supplied

"You're basically learning (to be a parent and) ... all of a sudden you get thrown into a billion different appointments."

It wasn't until Emelia was three months old that she was given the gift of hearing thanks to hearing aids.

Until then the little bub had never truly heard her mother speak.

"Probably the way I'd describe it is overwhelming," Ms Shadwell said of the first time her daughter could properly hear her talk to her.

Baby Emelia Shadwell when she first hears sound after being fitted with hearing aids. Picture: Supplied

Ms Shadwell said each year her family, including Emelia and her little brother Heath, 4, recognise Emelia's diagnosis anniversary while taking part in Loud Shirt Day which is officially held on October 23.

Emelia Shadwell was given the gift of hearing at 12 months old. She now takes part in Hear and Say fundraiser Loud Shirt Day every year. Picture: Supplied

The day supports Queensland not-for-profit organisation Hear and Say to give hearing impaired youngsters like Emelia the ability to hear, listen and speak.

Ms Shadwell said Emelia had been attending the Nambour Hear and Say centre since she was nine months old for listening and spoken language therapy and has now transitioned to a social skills program and as a result, is thriving at school.

"Since she was diagnosed, we've supported hear and say... it's our way of giving back for everything they have done for Emelia.

"They were a good support for us."

"If she can keep where's she's at (with her level of hearing loss) without a significant decline, the world's her oyster.

"Her teacher's mighty impressed with her."

Originally published as Heartwarming moment baby hears mum's voice for first time