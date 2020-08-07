HEARTWARMING: Top 5 most memorable Warwick weddings

Josh and Madeline Tattersall (front) pose for wedding photos at Cherrabah Resort while groomsman Mat Farmer pulls off the ultimate photo bomb behind them by accidentally crashing a buggie.

ROMANCE is blooming in the Rose City, where the wedding industry has welcomed back scores of lovestruck couples seeking their happily ever after, post-coronavirus restrictions.

The scenic country landscape, historic sandstone buildings and notoriously sunny weather make Warwick the perfect place to say ‘I do’, which means the Daily News has been fortunate enough to cover a number of memorable moments over the years.

In celebration of the industry’s return, read about the top five most unforgettable weddings in Warwick over the last five years.

Wedding crasher: Warwick buggy mishap turns into viral hit

The wedding between Josh and Madeline Tattersall will be remembered for the hilarious, viral photo of their groomsman Mat Farmer crashing his buggy in the background of their professional photographs.

Mr Farmer volunteered to jump into the buggy in order to create a cool, dusty effect behind the couple by doing a few doughnuts.

Instead, the photographer captured Mr Farmer tipping, flipping, and bounding out of the buggy, completely unscathed.

The new Mrs Tattersall said the bridal party thought the moment was hilarious.

“All we wanted was a super memorable wedding and we wanted everyone to have a good time and I think it definitely will be,” she said.

Ben Coe and Renee Aspery were married in the middle of coronavirus crisis.

Love conquers all when Warwick couple livestreamed their wedding

SOCIAL distancing measures were taken in stride when Renee Aspery and Benjamin Coe walked down the aisle during the height of the coronavirus restrictions, proving love truly does conquer all.

The Warwick couple were forced to move their wedding forward when the Australian Government introduced a series of tough limits on public gatherings.

“I was freaking out,” Renee said.

“It went from wondering if I’d be able to have the wedding, to realising, ‘Holy crap! We can’t have the wedding,’ within a number of days.”

Postponing the event was never an option, as the couple had a sick relative to consider.

The couple always planned to be married in their backyard, and with the help of Renee’s mother Cathy Stevens, the ceremony space came together quickly, just as they’d wanted.

“It looked exactly how I’d envisioned,” Renee said.

“Just minus the people!”

Sam and Grace Molloy couldn’t believe their luck.

WEDDING WASHOUT: Wedded bliss on Warwick’s wettest day

WHEN Grace and Sam Molloy planned their Warwick wedding, they were counting on dead grass and dry heat.

What they got was the wettest day of their lifetime.

While the couple reside in Darwin these days, for Grace, a born-and-bred Warwick girl, and Sam, a Coonabarabran boy, the issue of drought was one very near and dear to their hearts.

“Every time we came home it was really sad to see,” Mrs Molloy said.

On February 8, their big day, rain held off just long enough to allow Grace to make it inside St Mary’s Cathedral unscathed.

But their reception and wedding photos didn’t come is as lucky.

“It was flash flooding down the street so we couldn’t get out of the car,” Mrs Molloy said.

All in all the couple’s big day turned out to be the wettest Warwick day in 28 years, and the wettest Mr Molloy had ever witnessed.

“It made for the best atmosphere and the happiest occasion, ”Mrs Molloy said.

Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray embracing after tying the knot at Leslie Dam.

Warwick says yes to wedded bliss for gay couple

WHILE the rest of the country debated the definition of marriage, one couple ignored the politics and did things their own way.

Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray were married by the water at Warwick’s own Leslie Dam.

While Luke had plans for a simple country wedding, Eric added his self-described “sparkly” touch to the event and it evolved into a “cowboy/western” theme.

That meant plenty of cowgirl boots, a sprinkle of rustic decorations, one possible sword and a showstopping horseback arrival.

Underneath all the wedding glitz and glitter was two people who said they simply wanted to be able to declare their love like any other devoted couple.

“For me personally it is making a lifetime promise and that commitment to one another,” Eric said.

“Why it is so important for us to call it a marriage and not a union or another word is because our parents are our role models and we want to have that.”

Margaret and Tom Endersby tying the knot at Abbey of the Roses, proving you're never too old to find love.

Newlyweds prove age is no barrier to finding love

MARGARET Taylor said she was about to give up on love when she met the love of her life, Tom Endersby, proving you’re never too old to find it.

The couple, who were 70 and 81 respectively, got married at Warwick’s very own Abbey of the Roses.

The pair had each been married before – Margaret had been divorced and Tom was a widower from his second marriage.

But Mrs Endersby said she had finally found a lasting relationship in that with her new husband.

“I hadn’t had a good relationship until I met Tom,” she said.

“I was about to give up, but something told me to keep looking.

“Love means everything to me.”

