Heat on the way out in Warwick

SUN SMART: Franky Hart (left) and Indy Wetzler dressed for the hot weather but it won't be hanging around for too much longer. Elyse Wurm

AFTER a hot rodeo weekend, Warwick will get a reprieve for the rest of the week with cooler, drier weather.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorben said Warwick was predicted to reach 34 degrees today with the possibility of showers or a thunderstorm.

"There are a couple of storms to the south that will develop as the day goes by,” he said.

Mr Trenorben said from tomorrow conditions will become more dry and cool.

"You'll notice a shift around from the warm northerly that we've got today and overnight they'll shift southerly,” he said.

"The rest of the week is pretty much fine, just the odd shower around.”

Despite some rain falling in areas surrounding Warwick, Mr Trenorben said the Rose City had not recorded any rain since 9am yesterday.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain quite consistent, with tops of 27 predicted for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.