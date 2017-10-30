News

Heat on the way out in Warwick

SUN SMART: Franky Hart (left) and Indy Wetzler dressed for the hot weather but it won't be hanging around for too much longer.
SUN SMART: Franky Hart (left) and Indy Wetzler dressed for the hot weather but it won't be hanging around for too much longer. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

AFTER a hot rodeo weekend, Warwick will get a reprieve for the rest of the week with cooler, drier weather.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorben said Warwick was predicted to reach 34 degrees today with the possibility of showers or a thunderstorm.

"There are a couple of storms to the south that will develop as the day goes by,” he said.

Mr Trenorben said from tomorrow conditions will become more dry and cool.

"You'll notice a shift around from the warm northerly that we've got today and overnight they'll shift southerly,” he said.

"The rest of the week is pretty much fine, just the odd shower around.”

Despite some rain falling in areas surrounding Warwick, Mr Trenorben said the Rose City had not recorded any rain since 9am yesterday.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain quite consistent, with tops of 27 predicted for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics:  cool change hot weather possible storm warwick weather weather

Warwick Daily News
P-Plater arrested for drink driving in Warwick last night

P-Plater arrested for drink driving in Warwick last night

Driver was allegedly hooning before plowing into a nearby tree at Australiana Park last night.

Search on for hikers who spent night missing during storm

State Emergency Services

Search is under way for two men who failed to return from a hike

Council pushes toward repaying debt

Southern Downs Regional Council has reported another strong year of financial success, achieving a $1.8 million operating surplus and slashing more than $3 million in debt in 2016-17.

Millions in SDRC debt slash

Labor lock in election date, but not candidate

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called the election yesterday, with voters headed to the polls on November 25.

Party yet to name candidate for Southern Downs

Local Partners